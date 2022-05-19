 Skip to main content
Eli Manning takes swipe at NFL team owner

May 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Eli Manning in a coat and tie

Eli Manning got the best of the New England Patriots in the two biggest games of his career, and he rarely turns down an opportunity to boast about it.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was honored on Wednesday night with Sports Business Journal’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Manning was among those in attendance, and he had a great zinger for Kraft while congratulating the 80-year-old. Eli said his mother Olivia has offered an apology to Kraft because Kraft’s team would probably have won 10 Super Bowls if not for Eli and his brother Peyton.

Manning and the New York Giants beat Tom Brady and the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. One of those wins, of course, spoiled a perfect season for the Pats. Peyton did not enjoy as much success against New England, but his teams knocked off the Patriots in the playoffs a couple of times.

This is not the first time Eli has thrown a lighthearted jab at Patriots nation, and we’re guessing it won’t be the last.

