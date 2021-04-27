Ereck Flowers traded back to Washington from Miami

The Miami Dolphins have already moved on from another one of their big free agent signings from last offseason.

Offensive lineman Ereck Flowers has been traded to Washington from Miami, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The two teams are swapping late-round draft picks in the deal.

Flowers was one of several big free agent acquisitions for Miami a year ago when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the team. He spent a season with Washington prior to that.

Flowers was a disappointment with the New York Giants after they drafted him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2015. The Giants released the former Miami star after benching him midway through the 2018 season. He had a solid season with Washington in 2019 when he transitioned from tackle to guard.

The Dolphins have now moved on from multiple players this offseason after signing them to multi-year deals in 2020. Kyle Van Noy was the most notable, and he made some interesting comments about Miami head coach Brian Flores after his release.