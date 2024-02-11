Could Eric Bieniemy return to Chiefs next season?

One year after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy could be in line for a return to the team’s coaching staff.

Bieniemy is under consideration for a return to the Chiefs in 2024, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Bieniemy would not displace current offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, but would likely be given an assistant head coach title.

Why would the Chiefs want Bieniemy back even if he is not directly involved in running the offense? The report notes that Bieniemy was seen as the standard-setter for accountability in Kansas City, and he remains hugely popular with the team’s star players. Coach Andy Reid even brought Bieniemy back to speak to the team prior to the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over Baltimore.

Bieniemy could also be a head coach candidate if Reid decides to retire, though that outcome is not seen as particularly likely.

If Bieniemy wanted to bolster his reputation by succeeding away from the Chiefs, it did not really work out, as the Washington Commanders did not impress under his guidance this season. Still, Chiefs players fiercely vouch for him, and it sounds like they would welcome him back.