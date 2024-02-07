Andy Reid had 1 notable figure speak to Chiefs before AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs got a boost prior to the AFC Championship with a speech from someone the team knows quite well.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had addressed the offense prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens. Bieniemy also spent time in team meetings.

“He actually came in and talked to our team before our last game,” Reid said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Talked to the offensive guys, hung out with us in our meetings. So, I haven’t had a chance to talk to him – he’s still up for a couple jobs.”

Bieniemy spent last season as offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders, but is now out of a job after new head coach Dan Quinn did not retain him. Reid said he did not have any spots on his staff for his former offensive coordinator, but that he does not expect Bieniemy to be unemployed for long.

“I can’t answer the last part because I have no spots right now,” Reid said. “But I will tell you his coaching future is great. I’m obviously a big fan of his and I know the things that he can do.”

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022. He has had to battle the perception that Reid and Patrick Mahomes had more to do with the offense’s success than he did, a notion Mahomes in particular has vehemently disputed. Bieniemy’s next landing spot is unclear, but the Chiefs, at the very least, still value his input.