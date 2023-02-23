Patrick Mahomes has strong message for Eric Bieniemy critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among those sticking up for former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy amid recent criticism.

Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, a frequent Bieniemy critic, again went after his former offensive coordinator after Bieniemy landed a new job with the Washington Commanders. McCoy’s latest comments, in which he essentially suggested that Andy Reid deserved all the credit for the Chiefs’ offense, led to several ex-Chiefs defending Bieniemy’s work.

Mahomes joined in that chorus on Thursday. While not directly addressing McCoy, the quarterback said there “should be no questions” about Bieniemy’s ability, and credited Bieniemy with having “a direct impact on the player/person I am today.” Mahomes also predicted that Bieniemy would “continue to prove doubters wrong.”

There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bienemy is. His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person i am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time.. and i cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong! 💪🏽 https://t.co/hyCo3Bly9E — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 23, 2023

Comments like McCoy’s are one of the reasons Bieniemy is leaving the Chiefs, in all likelihood. He is eager to prove himself without having his success credited to Reid, and most of his former players seem to think he will do so.

Bieniemy himself had his own response to what McCoy said about him.