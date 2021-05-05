 Skip to main content
Eric Fisher will reportedly visit Colts

May 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Eric Fisher

Free agent offensive lineman Eric Fisher may have a new home with one of his former division rivals.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Fisher will visit the Indianapolis Colts, who have a vacancy at the left tackle position.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Fisher is a steady veteran with plenty of experience. The Colts are still in the market for a replacement for retired tackle Anthony Castonzo, and Fisher would fit the bill perfectly.

Fisher is working to come back from a serious injury, and the in-person visit will allow the Colts to assess the progress of his recovery. If the team is satisfied, don’t be surprised to see this signing happen quickly.

