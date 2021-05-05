Eric Fisher will reportedly visit Colts

Free agent offensive lineman Eric Fisher may have a new home with one of his former division rivals.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Fisher will visit the Indianapolis Colts, who have a vacancy at the left tackle position.

Former #Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is set to visit the #Colts later this week, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2021

A two-time Pro Bowler, Fisher is a steady veteran with plenty of experience. The Colts are still in the market for a replacement for retired tackle Anthony Castonzo, and Fisher would fit the bill perfectly.

Fisher is working to come back from a serious injury, and the in-person visit will allow the Colts to assess the progress of his recovery. If the team is satisfied, don’t be surprised to see this signing happen quickly.