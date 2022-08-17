ESPN adds new analyst to ‘Monday Night Countdown’

ESPN has added a new analyst to its “Monday Night Countdown” team.

The network announced on Wednesday that Robert Griffin III will join “Monday Night Countdown” for the upcoming season.

🏈 @RGIII expands his football portfolio by joining @ESPNNFL's Monday Night Countdown Thursday, the crew presents a special edition of Countdown ahead of ESPN's first #NFL preseason game (7p ET, ESPN) More: https://t.co/B7Gve7782V pic.twitter.com/AivTt0ktwD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 17, 2022

RG3 will replace Randy Moss on the show. Moss made the decision not to continue on the Monday night show, which requires traveling to the location of each game.

Griffin began working as an analyst at ESPN last year and has already become prominently featured on air. The 32-year-old last played in the NFL in the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

The former quarterback had a decorated college career at Baylor, which included winning the Heisman Trophy. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 2012 by Washington and won Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. RG3’s NFL career quickly went downhill. He suffered a knee injury at the end of his rookie season and a dislocated ankle in 2014.

Griffin became mostly a backup and only made seven starts from 2015-2020. But he has transitioned into a second career as a successful analyst.