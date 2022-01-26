Report: ESPN considering Al Michaels pursuit for ‘Monday Night Football’

Al Michaels will be on the market as an announcing free agent after this season, and ESPN could come nocking.

Michaels’ contract with NBC reportedly ends at some point after the Super Bowl. There have been rumors linking him to Amazon, which will have the “Thursday Night Football” package next season.

Another option could come from ESPN, which has “Monday Night Football,” as well as some postseason games. ESPN has used the three-announcer crew of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese the last two seasons. Griese’s contract is up, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Marchand says ESPN is weighing whether they will pursue Michaels.

If ESPN were to pursue Michaels for “Monday Night Football,” they would need an analyst to pair him with. There has been some talk of Michaels potentially working with Troy Aikman, but that would come with some complications.

Ultimately, this is a situation to watch during the offseason, as the 77-year-old broadcaster is likely to land somewhere, whether it’s ESPN or Amazon.

Photo: Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports