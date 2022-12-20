ESPN’s Booger McFarland calls out Cowboys’ defense

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland called out the Dallas Cowboys defense for not playing better.

McFarland was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. He was talking about the Cowboys, whose defense has been lauded.

McFarland felt the defense completely let down the team in their 30-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“As much as we talk about this defense like they’re the second coming of my Buccaneer defense, or the Ravens defense, or some of the great defenses of all time, it’s time we call them out,” McFarland began. “That defense has been bad. Micah Parsons and those guys, we can pat them on the back like they’re really, really good, but they were given a 27-10 lead. I would have prayed to Sweet Baby Jesus, give me a 27-10 lead, it’s game over. This Cowboys team, they blew a 27-10 lead. … They gotta play better.”

Dallas had won four in a row prior to their overtime loss to the Jags. They had not allowed more than 23 points in any of those four games. But after going up 27-10 late in the third quarter against Jacksonville, Dallas started allowing big plays to the Jags’ passing game.

After the defense got a stop in overtime, the offense blew it with a turnover.

Dallas’ defense is 7th in the league in points allowed and 8th in yards allowed. Their stats and record were looking a lot better until they blew it against Jacksonville.