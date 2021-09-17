Everson Griffen suffered head injury in car accident caused by deer

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen was a surprise addition to the injury report this week after he missed practice with a concussion. We now know that the injury was not related to football.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Friday that Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way to the team facility for Thursday’s practice. The crash was caused when he had to swerve to avoid a deer.

Everson Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way into the practice facility on Thursday. Mike Zimmer said the DE swerved to miss a deer in the road. It’s why he showed up on the injury report with a concussion. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 17, 2021

Griffen will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as he remains in concussion protocol.

The unfortunate accident adds to what has been a pretty crazy several weeks for Griffen. The veteran pass-rusher rejoined the Vikings this offseason despite previously making some negative comments about Kirk Cousins. He was then cut in a procedural move before the season and re-signed the next day.

Griffen will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can return.