Friday, September 17, 2021

Everson Griffen suffered head injury in car accident caused by deer

September 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen was a surprise addition to the injury report this week after he missed practice with a concussion. We now know that the injury was not related to football.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Friday that Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way to the team facility for Thursday’s practice. The crash was caused when he had to swerve to avoid a deer.

Griffen will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as he remains in concussion protocol.

The unfortunate accident adds to what has been a pretty crazy several weeks for Griffen. The veteran pass-rusher rejoined the Vikings this offseason despite previously making some negative comments about Kirk Cousins. He was then cut in a procedural move before the season and re-signed the next day.

Griffen will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before he can return.

