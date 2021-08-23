Everson Griffen addresses anti-Kirk Cousins tweets after rejoining Vikings

Defensive end Everson Griffen is back where he wanted to be with the Minnesota Vikings, but he will have to do some damage control before he can get settled in.

In January, Griffen posted several tweets critical of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and implied that coach Mike Zimmer didn’t want the quarterback to begin with. Those tweets have since been deleted, and Griffen made clear in July that he regretted sending them.

Griffen stood by that stance on Monday after officially rejoining the Vikings. The veteran pass rusher said he had already apologized to Zimmer for his remarks, and that he intended to do the same to Cousins.

Everson Griffen said he plans to apologize to Kirk Cousins for his insulting tweets about the QB. Griffen said he’s already apologized to Mike Zimmer. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 23, 2021

Griffen clearly didn’t anticipate rejoining the Vikings when he sent the tweets. Either that, or he wasn’t really thinking at all. Regardless, there’s actually some precedent for this sort of thing, and Cousins is probably used to it himself. If the Vikings were comfortable signing Griffen, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any further issues.