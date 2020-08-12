Everson Griffen to sign with Dallas Cowboys

Everson Griffen was one of the big free agents remaining on the market, and he is headed to Dallas.

The Cowboys are signing Griffen, according to NFL Media.

Griffen, 32, was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2010. He made four Pro Bowls in nine seasons with the team, racking up 74.5 sacks during that time. He topped out with 13 sacks in 2017 but missed several games the following season due to a bizarre incident and some mental health issues.

Griffen joins a defensive line that includes some other big names like DeMarcus Lawrence and Gerald McCoy.

Beyond the Cowboys, Griffen received interest from a few other NFC teams, like Seattle and Green Bay.