Every NFL player cleared from coronavirus ahead of Week 1

A full slate of NFL games will be played on Sunday, and no players will be sidelined due to the coronavirus.

All 3,600 NFL players and team personnel tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There were also no positive tests among 1,400 game day assistants.

Maybe obvious but still incredible: After testing yesterday, all 3,600 players and team personnel, and another 1,400 gameday assistants, all have been cleared for today’s games, per source. A rather remarkable feat for the league and its players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

The NFL has had outstanding coronavirus numbers all offseason. The hope is that the results will be similar when teams start traveling around the country, but the NFL is prepared for all scenarios.

Despite many believing the NFL season should be postponed, the league stuck to its schedule and it paid off. There was one scare recently, but that was the result of false positives.