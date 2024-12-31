 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke at Brock Purdy’s expense

December 30, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
49ers fansBrock PurdyKerby Joseph
Brock Purdy looks to pass

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy became the butt of several jokes Monday over his second-half performance against the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Lions in a 40-34 contest at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Purdy had a productive game based on the box score, going 27/35 for 377 yards with 3 touchdowns. However, Purdy’s two costly interceptions derailed the Niners’ upset bid over the top-seeded Lions.

With the 49ers leading 28-24 late in the third quarter, Purdy basically served up a free interception to Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

A few drives later, Joseph picked Purdy off again midway through the fourth quarter.

Fans on X made fun of Purdy for throwing more passes to Joseph than to star 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Purdy targeted Samuel just once in Monday’s game for a 5-yard touchdown catch.

As if the interceptions and online mockery weren’t enough, Purdy also suffered an injury in the game’s final minutes.

Joseph’s two picks gave him nine for the season, which is the best mark in the NFL heading into Week 18. The Lions standout leads the league with 17 interceptions since the start of the 2022 NFL campaign.

