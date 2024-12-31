Everyone made the same joke at Brock Purdy’s expense

Brock Purdy became the butt of several jokes Monday over his second-half performance against the Detroit Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Lions in a 40-34 contest at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Purdy had a productive game based on the box score, going 27/35 for 377 yards with 3 touchdowns. However, Purdy’s two costly interceptions derailed the Niners’ upset bid over the top-seeded Lions.

With the 49ers leading 28-24 late in the third quarter, Purdy basically served up a free interception to Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

Purdy picked! Kerby Joseph grabs his 8th INT of the year.

— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2024

A few drives later, Joseph picked Purdy off again midway through the fourth quarter.

Kerby Joseph with his second INT of the night!

— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2024

Fans on X made fun of Purdy for throwing more passes to Joseph than to star 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Purdy targeted Samuel just once in Monday’s game for a 5-yard touchdown catch.

Brock Purdy has targeted Kerby Joseph more than Deebo Samuel tonight😂 (Kerby Joseph plays for the Lions) pic.twitter.com/E2p411SteU — Chase🦅 (@Phila_Chase) December 31, 2024

Receptions from Brock Purdy tonight: Deebo Samuel: 1

Kerby Joseph: 2pic.twitter.com/8gyxEWCztB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2024

Kerby Joseph has caught more passes from Brock Purdy than Deebo Samuel has tonight pic.twitter.com/0y9KbLEfNK — Icraveegg58 (@icraveegg58) December 31, 2024

Kerby Joseph had more catches than Deebo Samuel tonight lol — Mob (@MobHoops) December 31, 2024

As if the interceptions and online mockery weren’t enough, Purdy also suffered an injury in the game’s final minutes.

Joseph’s two picks gave him nine for the season, which is the best mark in the NFL heading into Week 18. The Lions standout leads the league with 17 interceptions since the start of the 2022 NFL campaign.