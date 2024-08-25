Everyone said the same thing about Jameis Winston’s epic pregame speech

Leave it to Jameis Winston to make a preseason contest feel like the Super Bowl.

On Saturday, Winston was the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns’ preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Just before kickoff, Winston rallied the troops and delivered potentially the most inspiring NFL preseason speech of all time.

“It ain’t just about having fun,” said Winston. “Remember the time you played your best football game of your life. Remember that time after that victory, you went to Cicis Pizza and celebrated with your boys. For real. Feel it in your heart.

“It’s a looong way back to Cleveland. Let’s not leave here without a victory. So put everything you’ve got on the line today. Let’s have a game to remember, men.”

Fans were quick to label Winston as one of the greatest pregame speech givers ever — if not the absolute GOAT.

Winston has proven time and time again that he is elite when it comes to hyping up his team. Even his speeches during practices have become the stuff of legend.

Given how much Winston already has a hold of the Browns’ locker room, it’s no surprise that he has the team’s backup job locked up.