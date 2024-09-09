Everyone said the same thing about Mike Tomlin during Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers fought their way to an impressive road win on Sunday, and many people made the same observation about Mike Tomlin during and after the game. It just had nothing to do with football.

The Steelers, who had to start Justin Fields over Russell Wilson due to the latter’s calf injury, beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Fans who watched the game noticed that something looked a bit off about Tomlin as the coach was patrolling the sideline — he wasn’t wearing a hat.

Mike Tomlin without a hat is freaking me out pic.twitter.com/3XjJwg5YpP — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) September 8, 2024

Tomlin always wears a hat. A simple Google Image search of his name will show you that it is almost impossible to find a photo of him without a hat on, especially during games and practices. For whatever reason, Tomlin decided to ditch the hat in Week 1.

Tons of fans were thrown off.

Week one observations on Steelers game so far.

1. TJ Watt is all that and a bag of chips.

2 Defence is on point

3 Will Russell Wilson ever get a start ?

4. Mike Tomlin without a hat on is just wrong. — Morley Scott (@Morley_Scott) September 8, 2024

Mike tomlin without a hat looks weird — dayton (@chugginchamp) September 8, 2024

Mike Tomlin without a hat is weird — Nicole (@Nicole22662) September 8, 2024

Mike Tomlin needs to put a hat on, dude looks naked — sloany (@sloaner___) September 8, 2024

One thing we know for sure now is that Tomlin can win without or without the hat. He already has a big decision to make heading into Week 2, but he doesn’t need to sweat his wardrobe. It clearly wasn’t a factor in Atlanta.