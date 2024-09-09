 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Mike Tomlin during Week 1

September 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Tomlin wearing sunglasses

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin roams the sidelines during player introductions prior to the start of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fought their way to an impressive road win on Sunday, and many people made the same observation about Mike Tomlin during and after the game. It just had nothing to do with football.

The Steelers, who had to start Justin Fields over Russell Wilson due to the latter’s calf injury, beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Fans who watched the game noticed that something looked a bit off about Tomlin as the coach was patrolling the sideline — he wasn’t wearing a hat.

Tomlin always wears a hat. A simple Google Image search of his name will show you that it is almost impossible to find a photo of him without a hat on, especially during games and practices. For whatever reason, Tomlin decided to ditch the hat in Week 1.

Tons of fans were thrown off.

One thing we know for sure now is that Tomlin can win without or without the hat. He already has a big decision to make heading into Week 2, but he doesn’t need to sweat his wardrobe. It clearly wasn’t a factor in Atlanta.

Mike Tomlin
