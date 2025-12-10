Everyone made the same joke after Philip Rivers signed with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have officially lured Philip Rivers out of retirement, and fans are already having fun with the narrative.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that they have signed Rivers to their practice squad. With Daniel Jones having suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14 and rookie Riley Leonard battling a knee injury, there is a chance Rivers could be elevated to the active roster in fairly short order.

Rivers is 44 and has not played in the NFL since 2020. Despite that, the Colts feel he is in good enough shape to potentially help them remain in the postseason hunt down the stretch.

Fans seem skeptical, to say the least.

Grandpa Phil’s first practice with the Colts today pic.twitter.com/Feq7xscPWq — ㅤ (@subZZro) December 10, 2025

YES GRAMPS — Nathan A. Bauman (@nathanabauman) December 10, 2025

The moment 44-year-old Philip Rivers enters a game for the Colts pic.twitter.com/H1MRI0oaNZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 9, 2025

Rivers and his wife Tiffany have 10 children. Rivers is also a grandfather, with his oldest daughter having had a baby of her own last year.

The odds of Rivers enjoying significant success given his age and how long he has been out of the NFL are not very good. Though, there are reasons to believe he might be a good fit for the Colts at the moment.

Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. If he can somehow help the Colts reach the playoffs, that would be one of the most remarkable stories of the year.