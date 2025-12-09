JJ Watt shares great tidbit about Philip Rivers’ return to Colts

Philip Rivers has officially come out of retirement to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not sound like the veteran quarterback will have much catching up to do in terms of offensive scheme.

Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since 2020, signed a practice-squad deal with the Colts on Tuesday. He has a chance to be elevated to the active roster fairly quickly with Daniel Jones out for the season due to a torn Achilles and rookie quarterback Riley Leonard battling a knee injury.

Many have wondered how it is possible that the Colts to believe a 44-year-old quarterback who has not played in nearly five years can help them. For starters, Rivers has remained in shape. He is also extremely familiar with Indy head coach Shane Steichen’s offense, as Rivers runs that same offense as the coach of his son Gunnar’s high school football team.

Rivers is the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala. On Tuesday, CBS analyst J.J. Watt said he learned in a recent production meeting that Rivers has implemented Steichen’s offense at St. Michael. Not only that, but Rivers and Steichen spoke weekly about the scheme this past high school season.

Fun Fact learned in production meetings:



Philip Rivers ran the same offense as the Colts for his son Gunnar’s HS team this season.



He and Shane Steichen spoke weekly about it, discussing plays and even film.



So familiarity with the scheme should be no problem whatsoever. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 9, 2025

Steichen was an offensive assistant with the Chargers for several seasons when Rivers was the starting quarterback of the team. The two have known each other for a long time and worked extensively together. That relationship and familiarity is obviously the main reason the Colts called Rivers after Jones went down.

Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a football junkie. If the former No. 4 overall pick has remained in decent enough shape and is essentially already up to speed with the Colts’ offense, there is a chance he could help Indy remain in the postseason hunt.