Ex-Cardinals GM makes admission about Kyler Murray

When the Arizona Cardinals attempted to add a “homework clause” to Kyler Murray’s contract last summer, it immediately led to outrage. The backlash was so severe they eventually removed it.

But questions remain about Murray’s work-ethic and more specifically, his study habits.

During a recent appearance on “Green Light with Chris Long,” former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim addressed those issues. He tried to take a soft stance but made it clear they attempted to add the “homework clause” for a reason.

“He still needs to grow,” Keim said, via ArizonaSports.com. “He’s not a bad guy. He’s a good kid, has a good smile, has a nice way about him. I think it’s like anything, guys have to continue to learn what it’s going to take to be great. Does he know what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning knows of what it takes to be great? No.

“Does he work? He does work. I think it’s just that side of the game, the film study, the attention to detail part that he can continue to improve upon. And I think he will. Kyler’s a proud guy, man. He doesn’t want to lose and he doesn’t want to let people down.”

Keim’s comments come not long after Murray’s former teammate, Kelvin Beachum, said the quarterback needs to “grow up a little bit.”

Ultimately, Keim said, Murray is a tremendous talent albeit an inconsistent one.

“You got to think he’s headed in the right direction,” he added. “I just thought he kept getting better and better and better. There’s just some times of inconsistency with him.”

Murray is likely to miss the early portion of the 2023 regular season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14 against the New England Patriots last year. That should provide him a little extra time to get his study habits in order.