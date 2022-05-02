Ex-Clemson star gets big opportunity with Chiefs

Justyn Ross was once viewed as a consensus first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but injuries held the former Clemson star back over the past two seasons. That caused him to go undrafted, but he is still getting a huge opportunity at the next level.

Ross agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The 22-year-old told Jordan Schultz that he has been cleared medically and is thrilled to join the Chiefs.

Just got off the phone with Justyn Ross. He’s FIRED up for the opportunity with the #Chiefs! Great news too: He’s been fully cleared medically to play, is in terrific shape and more than anything: Ready to go ball out! @_jross8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

Ross had 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on just 46 catches as a freshman in 2018. He had 301 yards and three touchdowns in two College Football Playoff games and helped lead Clemson to a national title with a win over Alabama.

Ross had 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. He then missed the entire 2020 season with a spine injury. Though he returned last year and caught 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns, his season was once again cut short by injury.

There is no question the talent is there for Ross. Had it not been for bad luck, he probably would have been a top-10 pick. He could wind up being a big contributor if he can stay healthy.