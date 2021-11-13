Top Clemson wide receiver suffers apparent left leg injury

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, whose college career had already been significantly impacted by injuries, suffered another one on Saturday.

Ross limped off the field after making a catch during Saturday’s game against UConn. He later returned to the sidelines in street clothes and on crutches with his left foot in a walking boot.

Justyn Ross is returning to the sideline in a boot on crutches. pic.twitter.com/eqxiKfXzVf — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) November 13, 2021

Ross once looked like a top NFL prospect, but injuries have undoubtedly hurt his standing. He missed the entire 2020 season due to a very unique surgery and has had some forgettable moments upon his return to action in 2021.

A fourth-year junior, Ross has been Clemson’s best receiver this season. He came into Saturday with 44 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

Photo: Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers receiver Justyn Ross (8) warms up prior to a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY