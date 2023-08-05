Ex-Cowboys QB could make Broncos’ roster

The NFL’s new rule allowing an emergency quarterback during the 2023 season is one applauded by all 32 teams but it comes with some obstacles. Among them is the requirement that three quarterbacks make a team’s initial 53-man roster, effectively forcing them to release player who otherwise wouldn’t have been cut. But for players such as Ben DiNucci, it presents them with an opportunity they otherwise wouldn’t have.

DiNucci, who entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, appears to be in line to make the Denver Broncos’ roster out of training camp.

“I just kind of look at the roster and make decisions based on that team and that year,” head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday, via Pro Football Talk. “I like [DiNucci’s] experience. There’s a calmness about him, a little poise. He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season. That’s why he’s here.”

Earlier this year, DiNucci found himself under center for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. He completed 64.7% of his passes for a league-leading 2,671 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That performance earned him a tryout for the Broncos during minicamp and, subsequently, a one-year contract.

Although he’s still likely to fall in line behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, possibly landing on the practice squad, the emergency quarterback rule keeps DiNucci’s foot in the door.

In three career NFL games, all coming as a rookie in place of an injured Dak Prescott, DiNucci has thrown for 219 yards on 53.5% passing. He’s also rushed for 22 yards with a 3.7 yards per carry average.