Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler calls out team over his usage in Super Bowl

Miles Sanders is rubbing salt in the wounds of Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The new Carolina Panthers running back made some interesting comments to reporters this week. More specifically, Sanders said he was disappointed in his usage by the Eagles, his former team, during Super Bowl LVII.

“Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question,” Sanders said, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don’t want to make headlines, [but] if it does, I don’t care.

“I can get into that another day, maybe,” the 26-year-old back added. “Maybe you should ask them why I’m moving here.”

Sanders, who signed a four-year deal with the Panthers this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Eagles, was a Pro Bowler in 2022. He rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, serving as Philly’s most reliable running back all year.

But you wouldn’t know that much based on Sanders’ touches in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Sanders managed a microscopic 16 rushing yards on seven attempts, also failing to haul in his only target in the passing game. Fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell got seven rushing attempts himself, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was the one who dominated the ground game for the team (15 rushes for 70 yards and three touchdowns). The Eagles went on to narrowly lose to the Chiefs 38-35 however.

While you can’t really blame Philly for riding Hurts like that when he was pulverizing the Chiefs defense all game, Sanders is still plenty bitter about how things played out. Maybe something sour happened between the two sides later on (as Sanders was still speaking positively about the Eagles in the weeks after their Super Bowl loss).