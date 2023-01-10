Ex-NFL Pro Bowlers share cool moment during Georgia-TCU coin toss

Georgia and TCU both brought the star power ahead of Monday’s game.

During the coin toss prior to the CFP title game, Georgia’s captains and TCU’s captains were each joined by a well-known alum of their program. Georgia came out with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (who played for their program from 2006 to 2008), and TCU responded with retired former NFL MVP LaDainian Tomlinson (who was a Horned Frog from 1997 to 2000).

Stafford and Tomlinson, officially serving as the honorary captains for their respective alma maters, shared a cool embrace at midfield.

Stafford and Ladanian Tomlinson meet at the 50 #CFPNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/VfrqbqAqz9 — Jack Parkman (@SportsBurner__) January 10, 2023

Georgia ultimately won the coin toss and elected to defer. They forced a TCU three-and-out on the opening drive and then drew first blood during the first offensive possession of their own with a 21-yard touchdown run by quarterback Stetson Bennett.

STETSON BENNETT SHOWS OFF THE WHEELS 💨 DAWGS STRIKE FIRST (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/dBGeMKFt98 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2023

For Stafford and Tomlinson meanwhile, Monday’s game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. marked fairly familiar territory for both of them. Stafford and the Rams play their home contests at SoFi Stadium, while Tomlinson also played in Southern California for many years when he starred for the then-San Diego Chargers. But they are not the only notable names with something big riding on the Georgia-TCU matchup.