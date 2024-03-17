Ex-Ravens QB signs with Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed a quarterback who spent the first four years of his career with their division rival.

Tyler Huntley agreed to a deal with the Browns on Sunday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Huntley signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020. He appeared in 20 games total with Baltimore and started nine over the past three seasons.

Huntley even shockingly made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after starting four games in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. Huntley finished with 658 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions that year. He also rushed for 137 yards and a score.

The Browns suddenly have one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL. Deshaun Watson, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last year, will return as Cleveland’s starter next season. The Browns also signed Jameis Winston this offseason and still have Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster.