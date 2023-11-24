Ex-Super Bowl champion Harald Hasselbach dies at 56

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Harald Hassebach has died.

Hasselbach’s family announced on Thursday that Hasselbach had been battling a form of cancer called metastatic mucinous adenocarcinoma. He was 56.

“We’d like to make it known that he passed from cancer peacefully in the comfort of his home, free of pain,” Hasselbach’s family said in a statement. “He’s had an overwhelming amount of support over the last week, including past teammates, coaches and family that’ve flown in from around the world.”

The Hasselbach family added that Hasselbach was diagnosed with cancer six months ago and “fought as hard as any human possibly could.”

Hasselbach played for the Broncos for seven seasons from 1994-2000. He started in Super Bowl XXXIII, when the Mike Shanahan-led Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons. Hasselbach was also part of Denver’s Super Bowl XXXII win over the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to winning two Super Bowls, Hasselbach also won a Canadian Football League Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders. He played in the CFL from 1990-1993 before being signed by the Broncos.

Hasselbach never missed a game during his seven seasons with the Broncos.