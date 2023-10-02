Extent of Matthew Judon’s arm injury revealed

The New England Patriots came out of their humiliating loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an even bigger concern.

New England got pot-roasted on Sunday in their Week 4 game against Dallas, falling by a final score of 38-3. Making matters even worse for the Patriots was that four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon exited late with an arm injury. Judon was attempting to tackle Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn in the backfield and got his right arm bent awkwardly behind him as he reached out to grab Vaughn.

Here is video of the moment that Judon got hurt.

#Patriots Pro Bowl edge Matthew Judon suffers and injury late in the game against the #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/15pClj401t — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 1, 2023

An MRI taken after the game revealed that Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear on the play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The amount of time Judon will need to miss is still being evaluated, Schefter adds.

It is very possible that could be a season-ending injury for Judon. Bicep tears usually take several months to recover from, and some NFL players have taken four months or more to get back from them. Four months from now would take us into February (the NFL regular season ends in January).

Judon is by far the Patriots’ best pass-rusher and the leader of their defense. Losing him for a significant period might be a death blow for a New England team that is already dealing with major issues on the other side of the ball.