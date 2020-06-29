Ezekiel Elliott accidentally admitted to being ‘faded’ during video game stream

Like many other professional athletes, Ezekiel Elliott has spent a lot of time playing video games during the pandemic. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys star got caught with a hot mic on Sunday.

Elliott often streams live while he’s gaming, which is what he was doing late Sunday night. Just before he signed off, Zeke revealed that he was “low-key faded.” Check it out:

As you can see, Elliott seemed concerned when he realized he hadn’t ended his stream yet.

A lot of people are saying Elliott accidentally admitted to the world that he was high, but that wasn’t necessarily the case. He could have also meant he was drinking, or perhaps he meant something entirely different. Either way, he obviously would have preferred to not go public with it.

Elliott has had a somewhat eventful offseason already, as he is currently being sued over his dogs allegedly attacking someone who was cleaning his pool. He’ll probably hear from the Cowboys over his little gaming slip-up, but don’t expect anything significant to come of it.