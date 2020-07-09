Ezekiel Elliott has funny callout of coach who ranked him as 11th-best RB

Ezekiel Elliott is widely considered to be one of the best running backs in football, and you could easily make the argument that he is either No. 2 or 3 on the list. One NFL coach believes Zeke is no longer in the top 10, however, and you can imagine how the Dallas Cowboys star feels about that.

As part of a preview of the 2020 NFL season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled more than 50 NFL coaches, executives, scouts and players and asked them to rank the top 10 to 15 players at each position. One anonymous offensive coach ranked Elliott as the 11th-best running back in the NFL, saying Zeke simply isn’t as explosive as he once was. Elliott had a funny response on Twitter.

Whoever that is, is faded lol https://t.co/mCqdYv1U2a — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) July 9, 2020

It’s no surprise Elliott disagreed with the ranking, but the funniest part was he appeared to make a reference to when he was recently caught on a hot mic admitting he was “faded” while playing video games. Elliott later said he had a few drinks and threatened legal action against a publication that accused him of being high.

As for the ranking, we can’t imagine finding 10 running backs that we’d take over Zeke. You could make arguments for Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and maybe Derrick Henry, but 11th is way too low for Elliott. In what some considered a down season last year, Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Those are hardly middle-of-the-pack numbers.