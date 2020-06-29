Ezekiel Elliott threatens SI with legal action over ‘high’ headline

Ezekiel Elliott is threatening Sports Illustrated with legal action over a headline the outlet used on a story.

On Monday, video circulated online that showed the Dallas Cowboys running back admitting on a video game live stream that he was “faded”. Elliott was playing the game on Sunday and seemingly didn’t intend for the message to get out, but he said it before signing off.

SI’s story on the matter said in its headline Elliott “admits to being high”. Elliott suggested the headline was defamatory and said SI would be hearing from his lawyers.

Actually I was referring to the few drinks I had which I said during the live stream. Doesn’t that make this defamation? You guys will hearing from my lawyers @SInow https://t.co/EJggnIiJ67 — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 29, 2020

And anyone else on the BS — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 29, 2020

Keep reaching why don’t you — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 29, 2020

Elliott went on to take shots at SI.

I expect that from little gossip site but Sports Illustrated? REALLY? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 29, 2020

SI has since changed its headline from saying “high” to “faded.” They also added a correction to their story.

“Correction: Elliott responded to our original story and said “faded” referred to a few drinks he had while streaming. A previous version of this story included a headline with an incorrect interpretation of Elliott’s meaning of “faded.” We apologize and regret the error,” the note says.

Zeke has a right to be perturbed by the headline, but given SI apologized and corrected it, we doubt a case would actually go anywhere. His legal team is also working on another matter at the moment.