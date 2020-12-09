 Skip to main content
Ezekiel Elliott not giving up on season yet

December 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is not yet giving up on the season even with his Dallas Cowboys now 3-9.

The Cowboys lost 34-17 to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and have dropped two games behind the leaders in the NFC East. Elliott rushed for 77 yards and had 18 yards receiving in the defeat. He’s not ready to pack it in on the season despite the team’s struggles.

Dallas has games at Cincinnati, vs the 49ers, vs. the Eagles and at the Giants to end the season. In the terrible NFC East, anything can happen, but we don’t exactly like Dallas’ chances, certainly not with that defense. And Troy Aikman does not seem to be too optimistic either.

Washington has won three in a row and still has a few winnable games left. The Giants have won four in a row and are headed in a much better direction than Dallas.

