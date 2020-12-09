Ezekiel Elliott not giving up on season yet

Ezekiel Elliott is not yet giving up on the season even with his Dallas Cowboys now 3-9.

The Cowboys lost 34-17 to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and have dropped two games behind the leaders in the NFC East. Elliott rushed for 77 yards and had 18 yards receiving in the defeat. He’s not ready to pack it in on the season despite the team’s struggles.

Ezekiel Elliott when asked if it feels like things have slipped away for the Cowboys this season: “We don’t feel that way. We got a lot of ball left. Everything is still in front of us. We gotta go prepare and get ready for Cincinnati.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2020

Dallas has games at Cincinnati, vs the 49ers, vs. the Eagles and at the Giants to end the season. In the terrible NFC East, anything can happen, but we don’t exactly like Dallas’ chances, certainly not with that defense. And Troy Aikman does not seem to be too optimistic either.

Washington has won three in a row and still has a few winnable games left. The Giants have won four in a row and are headed in a much better direction than Dallas.