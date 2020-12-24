Ezekiel Elliott responds to his critics

Ezekiel Elliott had a response on Wednesday for those criticizing his play this season.

Zeke only has one 100-yard game this season and has only scored one touchdown since Week 5. The two-time rushing champion has 832 yards and five touchdowns this season on a career-low 3.9 yards per carry. He has added 45 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Elliott missed Week 15 due to a calf injury, which gave Tony Pollard a huge opportunity.

Pollard seized the spotlight and had 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys’ 41-33 win over the 49ers. He added six catches for 63 yards as well.

Elliott basically said he wasn’t concerned with anyone saying Pollard might be a better option.

Ezekiel Elliott on critics: “At the end of the day, those aren’t the people signing my checks. Those aren’t the cats that are making the final decisions. … It doesn’t really hold much with me what people outside of this building are saying.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2020

Elliott is right as far as who he answers to. But when you look at how much money Zeke is making and how bad the Cowboys are, it’s easy to point the finger at him. Dallas is hoping this is just a down season due to Dak Prescott’s injury and the lack of success from the offense.

Elliott has said he is on track to play in Week 16.