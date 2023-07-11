Ezekiel Elliott settles lawsuit over alleged 2021 dog attack

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott has reached a settlement out of court to resolve a lawsuit that was filed against him in 2021.

Jennifer Gampper, a native of Frisco and neighbor to Elliott, alleged that she had suffered “severe and permanent injuries” after one of the NFL star’s dogs escaped his home and attacked her on May 20, 2021. Gampper filed the suit in July of the same year and sought $1 million in damages.

Elliott’s court date was scheduled for Monday. The proceedings did not push through as Gampper’s attorney confirmed to Isabella Volmert of The Dallas Morning News that the matter had been “resolved” before trial. The details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Landscaper Pablo Vega, who was working on Elliott’s property at the time, was also named in the suit for alleged failure to close the gate that allowed the dog to escape.

The settled lawsuit is the third time that Elliott’s dogs have been involved in a legal dispute. A swimming pool attendant filed a similar case in 2020 after claiming that the running back’s three dogs attacked her and dealt injuries that needed surgery. The case was eventually dropped. The former Cowboy’s other lawsuit, filed against him in 2021, is still ongoing.

Elliott played seven seasons with the Cowboys before being released back in March.