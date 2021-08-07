Ezekiel Elliott once again sued over alleged dog attack

Ezekiel Elliott has been sued multiple times for his dogs allegedly attacking people, and the latest accuser is seeking a massive sum of money from the Dallas Cowboys star.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, a woman named Jennifer Gampper says she is Elliott’s neighbor in Frisco, Texas, and was attacked by one of his dogs on May 20, 2021. Gampper says a landscaping company, Perfect Synthetic Grass, was doing work at Elliott’s house when the running back’s dog escaped. Gampper claims she suffered serious and permanent injuries when Elliott’s dog attacked her. She is also suing the landscaping company.

Gampper is seeking more than $1 million in the lawsuit.

Elliott’s lawyer, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that Elliott is “concerned” about his neighbor.

“However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose,” Salzano said. “As such, we have no further comment at this time.”

Police previously investigated the attack and listed Gampper as one of the “victims.” The police report said that three of Elliott’s dogs had escaped that day. Elliott was issued three citations. Elliott’s rottweiler, Ace, had a “dangerous dog hearing” after the incident and was required to be removed from the city.

Gampper’s lawsuit is at least the third against Elliott stemming from his dogs’ alleged behavior. Elliott was sued earlier this year after an employee at a pet resort claimed he was violently attacked by the Cowboys star’s dog. Elliott’s dogs were also accused of attacking a pool cleaner last year.