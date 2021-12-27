 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 26, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott had cool gesture for Terence Steele

December 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ezekiel Elliott in pads

Ezekiel Elliott was on the ball on Sunday night — literally.

The Dallas Cowboys smashed the Washington Football Team 56-14 to improve to 11-4. They scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 1-yard TD pass from Dak Prescott to offensive tackle Terence Steele.

The touchdown was the first of Steele’s career. He celebrated the unexpected TD by spiking the ball.

Good thing for Steele that Zeke had his head in the game. Elliott made sure to grab the ball, recognizing it was a keepsake for Steele.

After the game, Steele showed his appreciation for what Zeke did. He called the Cowboys running back the “goat” for the heads-up move.

All is well in Cowboys land. They have clinched the NFC East, are in the playoffs, and they had the offensive explosion many had been waiting for.

Photo: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus