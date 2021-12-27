Ezekiel Elliott had cool gesture for Terence Steele

Ezekiel Elliott was on the ball on Sunday night — literally.

The Dallas Cowboys smashed the Washington Football Team 56-14 to improve to 11-4. They scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 1-yard TD pass from Dak Prescott to offensive tackle Terence Steele.

The touchdown was the first of Steele’s career. He celebrated the unexpected TD by spiking the ball.

This Terence Steele spike ended up in the stands, but Ezekiel Elliott went and got the ball for him as everyone else ran back to the bench pic.twitter.com/xET8xHXGaX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 27, 2021

Good thing for Steele that Zeke had his head in the game. Elliott made sure to grab the ball, recognizing it was a keepsake for Steele.

After the game, Steele showed his appreciation for what Zeke did. He called the Cowboys running back the “goat” for the heads-up move.

All is well in Cowboys land. They have clinched the NFC East, are in the playoffs, and they had the offensive explosion many had been waiting for.

Photo: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports