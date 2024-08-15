Falcons make another big addition to their defense

The Atlanta Falcons seem to mean business for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, the Falcons acquired former Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon in a trade. Then on Thursday, the team signed former Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. Simmons is signing a 1-year deal for $8 million with $7.5 million guaranteed.

Simmons became a free agent after he was cut by the Broncos earlier this offseason. The 30-year-old safety had 70 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a sack last season. He reportedly had also been considering signing with the Saints.

In addition to the recent acquisitions of Judon and Simmons, the Falcons added safety Jessie Bates this offseason.

Combining the major signing of Kirk Cousins with the players Atlanta has added to its defense, it seems clear that the team wants to contend for the NFC South title.