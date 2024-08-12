Pro Bowl safety choosing between 2 teams in free agency

Veteran defensive back Justin Simmons remains the top defensive back available on the free agent market, and he may be deciding between two division rivals.

Simmons visited the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and that visit is set to run through Tuesday. It is the second visit Simmons has taken in two weeks, having previously visited the New Orleans Saints.

The #Falcons are hosting Pro Bowl FA safety Justin Simmons on a visit today and tomorrow, sources say. Atlanta was hit with injuries at the position, and Simmons is a potential answer. Simmons, the top free agent available, also recently visited the rival #Saints. pic.twitter.com/eGW6OTEdX4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2024

It is not clear if Simmons has any other interested parties or if the sweepstakes will effectively come down to two teams. The Falcons have a sudden need for help at the position, with second-year safety DeMarcco Hellams suffering a significant ankle injury during the team’s preseason opener.

A four-time All-Pro selection, Simmons was a cap casualty for the Denver Broncos back in March. He has remained unsigned through the offseason, but it looks like he is moving closer to finding a new team.