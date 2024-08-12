 Skip to main content
Pro Bowl safety choosing between 2 teams in free agency

August 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Justin Simmons at a football camp

Former NFL Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons holds the Justin Simmons Free Florida Youth Football Camp on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at South Fork High School in Stuart. More than 200 children ages 6 through 17 from around the Treasure Coast participated in the action-filled camp, along with several NFL Football members and local coaches, ending with autograph and photo session. Photo Credit: ERIC HASERT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK

Veteran defensive back Justin Simmons remains the top defensive back available on the free agent market, and he may be deciding between two division rivals.

Simmons visited the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and that visit is set to run through Tuesday. It is the second visit Simmons has taken in two weeks, having previously visited the New Orleans Saints.

It is not clear if Simmons has any other interested parties or if the sweepstakes will effectively come down to two teams. The Falcons have a sudden need for help at the position, with second-year safety DeMarcco Hellams suffering a significant ankle injury during the team’s preseason opener.

A four-time All-Pro selection, Simmons was a cap casualty for the Denver Broncos back in March. He has remained unsigned through the offseason, but it looks like he is moving closer to finding a new team.

