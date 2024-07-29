 Skip to main content
Falcons adding former Steelers receiving leader in free agency

July 29, 2024
by Darryn Albert
An Atlanta Falcons helmet

Dec 27, 2010; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is getting another weapon to throw to in Atlanta.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Steelers are signing veteran wide receiver James Washington. The 28-year-old former second-round pick Washington is making an NFL comeback after going unsigned for the 2023 season.

Washington began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and went on to lead them with 735 receiving yards in 2019. But Washington left to sign with the Dallas Cowboys before the 2022 campaign and would end up suffering a foot fracture in training camp, costing him all but two games that season. Washington then went on to spend time on practice and offseason squads with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts but hasn’t made an actual NFL game appearance in over one-and-a-half years now.

The Falcons may be comfortable giving Washington a chance since he is familiar with new Atlanta WRs coach Ike Hilliard, a former NFL receiver himself who was Washington’s WRs coach in Pittsburgh from 2020-21. Atlanta also seems poised for a full offensive overhaul this season, and Washington might be able to contribute with his hands and ability as a deep-ball threat.

Atlanta FalconsJames Washington
