 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 22, 2023

Falcons explain bizarre Bijan Robinson usage in Week 7

October 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Bijan Robinson warming up with the Falcons

Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons barely deployed rookie standout Bijan Robinson in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading coach Arthur Smith to offer a halftime explanation.

Robinson did not get a single touch in the first half, with most of the backfield workload going instead to Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. At halftime, Smith explained that Robinson was sick, and he probably would not play much in the second half either.

Robinson’s relative absence was a surprise to many, since he has made some electric plays during his rookie season so far. The lack of usage was particularly frustrating for fantasy football players, who had a lot of complaints about Robinson’s first half usage.

The rookie running back came into Sunday’s game with 590 total yards on the season. The Falcons managed to remain tied with the Buccaneers at halftime despite his minor role.

Article Tags

Atlanta FalconsBijan Robinson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus