Falcons explain bizarre Bijan Robinson usage in Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons barely deployed rookie standout Bijan Robinson in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading coach Arthur Smith to offer a halftime explanation.

Robinson did not get a single touch in the first half, with most of the backfield workload going instead to Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. At halftime, Smith explained that Robinson was sick, and he probably would not play much in the second half either.

Arthur Smith via the broadcast: Bijan Robinson "just not feeling all that great." Don't expect him to play much more. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 22, 2023

Robinson’s relative absence was a surprise to many, since he has made some electric plays during his rookie season so far. The lack of usage was particularly frustrating for fantasy football players, who had a lot of complaints about Robinson’s first half usage.

The rookie running back came into Sunday’s game with 590 total yards on the season. The Falcons managed to remain tied with the Buccaneers at halftime despite his minor role.