 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 11, 2021

Falcons expected to take Kyle Pitts in draft?

April 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyle Pitts

The top of the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be extremely quarterback-heavy, but that could change when the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock.

The Falcons have a former MVP quarterback on the roster in Matt Ryan, albeit an aging one. They may not be motivated to draft a QB and instead might look elsewhere. There is talk that they would be open to trading the No. 4 overall pick.

If they keep it, many people around the NFL reportedly are expecting the Falcons to take Kyle Pitts. That’s what Peter King wrote in his column.

Pitts was a monster for Florida last season. The tight end had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games last year. He’s a big-time playmaker and viewed as a potential elite weapon at the next level. Unsurprisingly, Pitts reportedly has some serious admirers in the NFL.

If Atlanta does not find a trade offer to their liking, they might be content to stay put and take a player many are expecting to be a game-changer.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus