Falcons expected to take Kyle Pitts in draft?

The top of the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be extremely quarterback-heavy, but that could change when the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock.

The Falcons have a former MVP quarterback on the roster in Matt Ryan, albeit an aging one. They may not be motivated to draft a QB and instead might look elsewhere. There is talk that they would be open to trading the No. 4 overall pick.

If they keep it, many people around the NFL reportedly are expecting the Falcons to take Kyle Pitts. That’s what Peter King wrote in his column.

Pitts was a monster for Florida last season. The tight end had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games last year. He’s a big-time playmaker and viewed as a potential elite weapon at the next level. Unsurprisingly, Pitts reportedly has some serious admirers in the NFL.

If Atlanta does not find a trade offer to their liking, they might be content to stay put and take a player many are expecting to be a game-changer.