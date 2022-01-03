Fan who nearly fell on Jalen Hurts shares video, photo from incident

One of the fans who nearly fell on Jalen Hurts after Sunday’s game at FedEx Field shared a video and photo from the incident.

Hurts led his Philadelphia Eagles to a 20-16 win at Washington to improve to 9-7. As the Eagles quarterback was walking off the field towards the tunnel, several Eagles fans gathered towards the railing. The railing gave out, and a handful of Eagles fans spilled onto the field, right by Hurts’ feet.

One of the fans who fell shared video of the incident:

Here’s the moment that my friend @AndubC856 was congratulating Hurts and FedExField fell apart. Andrew is fine, said Hurts was awesome and gave him his gloves 🦅#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hkXHSDP63P — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) January 2, 2022

The fan, Andrew Collins, was seen taking advantage of the close brush with the QB. He asked Hurts for his glove, and the quarterback obliged.

Dave, that’s me almost taking him out. I swear it was by accident. Got his glove tho. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/aJKf21gN7P — Andrew Collins (@AndubC856) January 2, 2022

At least Collins came away with something for literally taking the fall.

Hurts went 17/26 for 214 yards and rushed for 44 yards. The Eagles later clinched a playoff berth thanks to Green Bay’s win over Minnesota.