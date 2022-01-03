 Skip to main content
Fan who nearly fell on Jalen Hurts shares video, photo from incident

January 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jalen Hurts with Eagles fans

One of the fans who nearly fell on Jalen Hurts after Sunday’s game at FedEx Field shared a video and photo from the incident.

Hurts led his Philadelphia Eagles to a 20-16 win at Washington to improve to 9-7. As the Eagles quarterback was walking off the field towards the tunnel, several Eagles fans gathered towards the railing. The railing gave out, and a handful of Eagles fans spilled onto the field, right by Hurts’ feet.

One of the fans who fell shared video of the incident:

The fan, Andrew Collins, was seen taking advantage of the close brush with the QB. He asked Hurts for his glove, and the quarterback obliged.

At least Collins came away with something for literally taking the fall.

Hurts went 17/26 for 214 yards and rushed for 44 yards. The Eagles later clinched a playoff berth thanks to Green Bay’s win over Minnesota.

