Fanatics accuses Marvin Harrison Jr. and Marvin Harrison Sr. of fraud

The lawsuit that was recently filed by Fanatics against Marvin Harrison Jr. has been amended, and the rookie’s father has now been named as a defendant as well.

Fanatics filed a lawsuit against Harrison Jr. back in May, claiming the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver breached a contract he signed with the sports apparel and collectibles company in May 2023. Harrison’s response was that he is not responsible for the agreement because he did not personally sign the contract.

Harrison’s father, Hall of Fame former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., said in a separate affidavit that he signed the Fanatics agreement on behalf of The Official Harrison Collection LLC but that the deal did not legally bind his son.

On Saturday night, attorney Paul Lesko provided some analysis of a new complaint Fanatics filed in its lawsuit against Harrison Jr. Harrison Sr. has now been added as a defendant. The new complaint accuses the Harrisons of committing fraud by claiming Harrison Sr. signed the agreement in a way that intentionally created the impression that his son had signed it.

Fanatics also accuses the Harrisons of entering into an agreement that Harrison Jr. never intended to honor. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk notes, the Harrisons’ initial defense has now widened the scope of the lawsuit.

Harrison Jr., who was the fourth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, has been dealing with merchandise issues since he made the decision to turn pro. The Fanatics lawsuits only complicate things further, and it may be a while before there is a resolution.