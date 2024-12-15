Fans said the same thing after Dan Skipper’s touchdown catch

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper caught a touchdown pass in his Detroit Lions’ Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Sunday, and the play had fans saying the same thing.

Skipper, you may recall, played an integral role in the huge controversy last year during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys. Skipper had approached an official and been declared eligible on a 2-point conversion. The Lions ended up throwing to Taylor Decker, who caught what would have been the 2-point play. However, the play was called off after the officials claimed it was Skipper who reported as eligible, not Decker.

The Cowboys ended up winning that game 20-19 because Detroit was unable to convert on a 2-point attempt.

But this weekend, Skipper reported as an eligible receiver, and he caught a touchdown that counted.

Fans made reference to the infamous Cowboys play and noted that the NFL couldn’t take it away from Skipper and the Lions this time.

YOU WON’T TAKE SIX AWAY FROM BIG MAN DAN SKIPPER THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/9FkmZ6jTDj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 15, 2024

DAN SKIPPER WAS ELIGIBLE ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/kxv782BZxi — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 15, 2024

Dan Skipper was eligible! pic.twitter.com/f2A9mND7up — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 15, 2024

I guess the officials actually concluded Dan Skipper was tackle eligible. — Chuck Cooperstein (@coopmavs) December 15, 2024

This is Skipper’s 5th NFL season and his first catch. It’s hard to believe that after all the trick plays Dan Campbell has run, this is only Skipper’s first TD.