Fans all had the same complaint about Jaguars’ Week 3 uniforms

Jacksonville Jaguars supporters have had plenty to complain about this season. Add the team’s Week 3 uniforms to the growing list.

The Jaguars paid a visit to the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 faceoff at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jacksonville struggled early, going three-and-out on their opening drive. It wasn’t much better on the other end as they allowed touchdowns on each of the Bills’ first two drives to fall behind 13-0 in the first quarter.

But even before kickoff, the Jaguars were already facing criticism over their monochromatic uniforms. Fans on X couldn’t help but wonder why the Jaguars removed any trace of their signature teal, the color several considered most unique to the team.

Will never understand the Jags omitting the best color in their palette on a regular basis. pic.twitter.com/SLKa0n7bvX — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) September 23, 2024

The lack of teal in the Jaguars' away jerseys is uniform malpractice — Hutton Jackson (@HuttonJackson) September 23, 2024

Nobody squanders their uniform color scheme potential like the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look what they took from you pic.twitter.com/0rMa61lAl6 — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) September 23, 2024

Last week, the Jaguars originally announced that they were going to wear teal pants for the Week 3 contest. But hours later, the team went back on the decision.

It’s hard enough that Jacksonville hasn’t played good football amid their 0-2 start. But the Jaguars apparently can’t even get their uniforms right.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence summed up their struggles in four words after the team lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.