Fans all had the same reaction to Shedeur Sanders’ comment about Cowboys

Shedeur Sanders made a seemingly innocent comment about his playing future during an interview this week, but many fans are convinced it was the quarterback’s way of hinting at which NFL team he expects to draft him.

Though he did not play in the event, Sanders attended the annual Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday night. The former Colorado quarterback met with executives from several NFL teams leading up to the all-star game.

Jane Slater of NFL Network interviewed Sanders during the Shrine Bowl. He spoke about a wide range of topics, including what it was like to spend time at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Being in this stadium is definitely fun. I know I’ll play here very soon against the Cowboys,” Sanders said with a smile.

You can see the relevant portion of the interview at the 2:50 mark:

.@CUBuffsFootball QB @ShedeurSanders joined @SlaterNFL on the sidelines to talk about his experience all week meeting with teams, preparing for the NFL, and seeing the kids of @shrinershosp! 📺: The 100th @ShrineBowl on NFL Network

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JZGMNEHajG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2025

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have the top three picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Most analysts assume Sanders will be selected in one of those spots.

Of the three aforementioned teams, only the Giants are scheduled to play a game against the Cowboys next season. That’s why many people interpreted Sanders’ comment as an indication that he expects to be drafted by the G-Men.

“Being in this stadium is definitely fun. I’ll be playing here real soon against the Cowboys.” – Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, while on the sidelines of AT&T Stadium, who may have dropped another hint about being drafted by and playing for the Giants. Neither the Titans or the… pic.twitter.com/eCm2AejRol — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 31, 2025

Shedeur Sanders says he is going to be playing against the #Cowboys "very soon". 👀 He is such a Giant. pic.twitter.com/viZ0quXnE3 — The Giants Report (@giantsreport1) January 31, 2025

Shedeur Sanders just hinted that the #Giants will be drafting him: • Sanders says he knows he will play the #Cowboys “very soon.” • The #Titans and the #Browns do NOT play Dallas this upcoming season NY fans get ready for Sanders 👀pic.twitter.com/1J3dTVAZcQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 31, 2025

It is possible that Sanders was just making a general statement about how he will soon be playing in the NFL and not for the Cowboys. If he sticks around for a while in the league, he will likely play a road game at AT&T Stadium at some point, regardless of which team he plays for.

Sanders has dropped some hints that he would like to end up with the Giants. He also had an interesting interaction with Giants head coach Brian Daboll this week.

Either Sanders or Cam Ward will likely be the first quarterback taken in the draft. Perhaps Sanders has reason to believe Ward is going to be taken ahead of him and Sanders will wind up in New York. Or, he might just be trying to will it into existence.