Shedeur Sanders has interesting interaction with NFL head coach at Shrine Bowl

January 25, 2025
by Grey Papke
Brian DabollShedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders in headphones

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in attendance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, though he does not plan to play in the showcase. He does, however, seem to be getting plenty of facetime with someone who might be interested in drafting him.

Sanders’ interaction with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll on Saturday raised some eyebrows. The two shared a comfortable handshake at Saturday’s practice.

That apparent familiarity makes sense. According to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, Daboll and the Giants have spent significant time this week meeting with Sanders.

The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in April’s draft, and will definitely want to draft a quarterback if they can. It is not clear if Sanders will actually be available to them at that selection, though they may have received a boost on that front this week.

Sanders has dropped some hints that he would like to wind up with the Giants, but it is unclear if he will get the chance.