First photo emerges of Aaron Rodgers in Jets uniform

Aaron Rodgers was the face of the Green Bay Packers for about 15 years, so many NFL fans could not imagine what he would look like in a different uniform. They no longer have to.

With players reporting to training camp on Wednesday, the New York Jets released the first non-photoshopped image of Rodgers wearing his new green threads.

This is not an AI-generated photo. pic.twitter.com/YoVj9yfn8e — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 19, 2023

That is probably enough to make most Packers fans nauseous, but they are going to have to get used to it.

The Jets will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in a few weeks, so we are going to see a lot more of Rodgers before the season begins. The 39-year-old does not exactly sound thrilled about that, but he asked for all the hype when he forced his way to New York. It is only just beginning.