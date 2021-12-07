Former Vikings head coach takes shot at team for their loss to Lions

One ex-Minnesota Vikings coach is kicking the team while they are down.

Mike Tice, who was the head coach of the Vikings from 2002 to 2005, took a shot at the team on Twitter after Sunday’s loss to the hapless Detroit Lions.

“Really. F-ing Detroit,” wrote Tice. “Even my sorry a– NEVER lost to Detroit” (profanity edited by LBS).

The receipts check out for Tice as well. In each of Tice’s four full seasons as head coach of the Vikings, the team went 2-0 against the division rival Lions. That adds up to a career 8-0 record for Tice against Detroit.

The Vikings definitely deserve the roast. The Lions had not won a game all season and entered play Sunday nursing a 15-game, 364-day winless streak dating back to last season. As a double whammy, Minnesota also lost ground in the NFC playoff race to Philadelphia and Washington, both of whom won on Sunday while the Vikings lost.

True, current Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer might not have the talents of Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss at his disposal like Tice did. But at least Zimmer wins regardless of what happens on the field.

H/T NFL Reddit