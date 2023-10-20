Foster Moreau’s postgame interview after costly drop goes viral

Foster Moreau made a costly mistake in the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and the tight end took full responsibility while speaking with reporters after the game.

The Saints had 3rd-and-goal and were trailing 31-24 with under a minute left in the game when Moreau dropped what should have been an easy touchdown. Derek Carr threw a perfect pass to a wide-open Moreau in the corner of the end zone, but the ball bounced off of both of Moreau’s hands. Carr threw an incompletion on the ensuing play, which gave the ball to the Jags, who ran out the clock for the win.

Moreau was visibly upset with himself when he spoke with reporters after the game. He described the drop as “pathetic” and at one point appeared to fight back tears. Moreau also said he would keep the interview short because “I don’t know if anyone within 200 miles of this place wants to hear my voice right now.”

“Yeah, you know, it’s tough, in front of every man, woman and child I’ve ever known. It’s a dark place to be,” Moreau said. “It’s the National Football League. It doesn’t come down to one play, but it comes down to one play. The team fought as hard as we did, and it’s just unacceptable. It’s just pathetic.”

You can see the interview here.

Moreau also looked crushed on the sideline and was consoled by some teammates and Saints staff members.

Most people cannot understand what Moreau has been through in recent months, which some of his teammates alluded to after the game. The 26-year-old was treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma over the offseason but returned to the Saints after announcing that his cancer was in remission.

The Saints made plenty of mistakes in the loss, even if Moreau’s has garnered the most attention. Carr was frustrated throughout the night and was shown blowing up at both a teammate and coach.