Frank Clark officially charged on felony weapons possession

Frank Clark was officially charged in Los Angeles County Friday with felony weapons possession for one of his two arrests since March.

Clark was arrested twice in Los Angeles on felony weapons possession allegations this year. One arrest came in March when the Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman was pulled over while driving with another man. The two were pulled over because their car did not have a license plate.

Police observed a gun in Clark’s vehicle and arrested him for possession of two loaded firearms. Clark was charged by the county’s district attorney Friday for this incident.

Clark was also jailed in June for a similar but different arrest.

On June 20, Clark was pulled over while driving in Los Angeles on a routine traffic stop. Police noticed an Uzi in an open duffle bag in his car and arrested him for felony illegal possession of a firearm. There has not been an update on that case.

Clark is set to be arraigned for his March incident on July 14.